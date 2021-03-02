Greensboro, NC (March 2, 2021) – The public is invited to attend the latest session of End Poverty: The Lunch and Learn Series hosted by United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Women United donor affinity group. Hosted on Zoom, the session will take place on March 18, 12- 1 p.m.
Speakers Dr. Nannette Funderburk and Cheri Timmons will focus on the topic “Coping During COVID-19: Emotional Wellness and Resiliency”. This series is free and open to the public.
Learn more about the event speakers:
- Dr. Nannette Funderburk is the owner of The Social and Emotional Learning Group, PLLC, a counseling private practice in Greensboro, NC. She provides counseling and training to individuals, groups, and organizations. She is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Supervisor. Dr. Funderburk assists individuals with overwhelming life problems, recognizing root emotions related to life issues, employing emotion management skills, responsible decision making skills, and interpersonal relationship skills.
- Cheri Timmons is a Health and Wellness Coach at Cheri Timmons Coaching, LLC. She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Certified Employee Assistance Professional, Certified Health Coach, and Yoga Teacher. Her licensing and certifications have allowed her to work in a variety of settings from schools, non-profits, government agencies, health care organizations, hospitals, and private practice. Cheri is passionate about helping women become their fullest expression of themselves – teaching them how to transform limiting beliefs into empowering truths so they can live with more happiness and fulfillment.
End Poverty: The Lunch and Learn Series is made possible by generous sponsorship from VF Corporation. To register,visit www.unitedwaygso.org/learn.
##
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.