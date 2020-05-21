Three-Part Series Features Speakers Michelle Gethers-Clark, Kim Gatling and Marcus Thomas
Greensboro, NC – The public is invited to attend United Way of Greater Greensboro’s End Poverty: The Lunch and Learn Series hosted by Young Leaders. The three-part virtual series will begin on June 4, and will take place 12 to 1 p.m.
Featured speakers include:
June 4: Michelle Gethers-Clark, United Way of Greater Greensboro President and CEO, with her talk titled “What’s Poverty in Greensboro? Myths, Facts and Action”
June 11: Kim Gatling, United Way of Greater Greensboro Board Chair and partner at Fox Rothschild LLP, with her talk “Incorporating Board Service into Your Journey”
June 18: Marcus Thomas, United Way of Greater Greensboro Young Leaders Vice Chair and Dream Team Director at Mount Zion Baptist Church, with his talk “Volunteerism for Mutual Gain”
“United Way Young Leaders seek to empower and inspire young professionals to lead community-wide change that ends poverty, and this all-star lineup of speakers will definitely educate and inspire attendees to take action,” said Lauren Forbis, Marketing and Communications Manager at United Way of Greater Greensboro.
End Poverty: The Lunch and Learn Series will be hosted on Zoom and is open to 100 attendees per session. To register, visit www.unitedwaygso.org/learn.
The series is sponsored by The P&G Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, KONTOOR’s Emerging Leaders Group, Cone Health, Lincoln Financial Group and one anonymous donor.
##
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. That’s why we’ve created a community-wide network of partners that provides a path to financial stability at any stage of life. Our new holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. Adults are becoming financially stable now and children have the proper foundations to be successful in the future. Greensboro ranks 31% above the national poverty average. 57,000 Greensboro residents, which includes one out of every four children, lives in poverty. GIVE, ADVOCATE, VOLUNTEER – Local impact for 98 years and counting. The federal government defines poverty as family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.unitedwaygso.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.