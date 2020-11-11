Greensboro, NC (November 11, 2020) – The public is invited to attend End Poverty: The Lunch and Learn Series hosted by United Way of Greater Greensboro Young Leaders. Hosted on Zoom, the session will take place on November 12, 12- 1 p.m.
Attendees will learn from local about COVID-19’s impact on local education, health and housing issues. This series is free and open to the public.
Featured speakers include:
- Dr. Jamie King, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Professional Development at Guilford County School
- Jamilla Pinder, Assistant Director Healthy Communities at Cone Health
- Justin Williams-Blackwell, Community Impact Manager for Health and Basic Needs at United Way of Greater Greensboro
To register, visit www.unitedwaygso.org/learn.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
