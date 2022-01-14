Public Invited to Attend United Way’s Virtual GSO Mayoral Candidates Forum – Perspectives on Poverty and the Future of Greensboro
Greensboro, NC (January 14, 2022) – The public is invited to attend United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Mayoral Candidates Forum – Perspectives on Poverty and the Future of Greensboro. This free event is open to the public and will be hosted via Zoom on Wednesday, February 16 from 12 to 1 p.m.
RSVP for the event and submit questions at http://www.unitedwaygso.org/Calendar
This moderated Q&A forum will feature incumbent Nancy Vaughn and candidate Justin Outling, and attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions prior to the event. Questions related to poverty and the future of Greensboro should be submitted by Wednesday, February 9.
