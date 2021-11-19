Public Invited to Attend United Way’s 14th Annual Conversations with Community Leaders hosted by African American Leadership, Dec. 14
Greensboro, NC (November 17, 2021) – The public is invited to attend United Way of Greater Greensboro’s 14th Annual Conversations with Community Leaders hosted by African American Leadership (AAL) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hosted on Zoom, this free event invites attendees to learn about and share solutions for local issues affecting the Greensboro community. This year's event topic is "GSO Food Deserts: Pitfalls, Partnerships & Public Participation” and will include a panel discussion and Q&A. To RSVP, visit UnitedWayGSO.org/Conversation.
Featured speakers include:
Paula Sieber, the Executive Director of the Guilford Urban Farming Initiative (GUFI). The mission of GUFI is to grow local and urban agriculture, improve community health and wealth while reducing socioeconomic and health disparities, to explore concepts of food sovereignty within an urban setting while promoting food justice, environmental justice, and social justice.
Jamilla Pinder, the Assistant Director of Healthy Communities at Cone Health. The Healthy Communities mission is to improve the health and well-being of underserved residents by offering supports and resources close to their homes and work.
Paula and Jamilla will share their personal insights as local leaders who are working together to address food deserts and will participate in a panel discussion led by AAL Chair, Carla Banks, and answer attendee questions.
Special thanks to the event sponsors:
- VF Corporation, GOLD Level
- American National Bank & Trust Company, SILVER Level
- Cone Health, BRONZE Level
- Greensboro Housing Authority, BRONZE Level
- Lincoln Financial Group, BRONZE Level
END LOCAL POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty through strategic partnerships and initiatives. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children live in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education, and healthcare. Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org to learn more.
