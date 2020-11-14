Greensboro, NC (November 13, 2020) – The public is invited to attend United Way of Greater Greensboro’s 13th Annual Conversations with Community Leaders hosted by African American Leadership on December 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hosted on Zoom, this free event is open to the public and will feature a panel discussion. This year's event topic is "Working Your Way out of Poverty: Addressing Workforce Development Through Equity and Reentry". Attendees will be empowered to create collaborative solutions. To RSVP, visit unitedwaygso.org/convo.
Presenters include:
- Edward Williams, Reentry Director, Guilford County Sheriff's Department
- Chris Rivera, Director of Workforce Development, City of Greensboro
- Love Jones, Director Human Rights, City of Greensboro
- Lynch Hunt, Owner, AWOL Fitness
Special thanks to event sponsors:
- American National Bank
- Cone Health Foundation
- Cone Health System
- Greensboro Housing Authority
- Lincoln Financial
##
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
