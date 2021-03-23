Passengers, Cargo Flights, and Seats at PTI
Piedmont Triad - Below are the statistics presented at the February 2021 Airport Authority Board Meeting.
• Passengers:
February 2021: Down 73% over February 2020; down 72% over February 2019
YTD: Down 74% over 2020
• Cargo:
February 2021: Up 30% over February 2020; up 21% over February 2019
YTD: Down 34% over 2020
• Due to ongoing airline schedule changes, projected flights and seats for March 2021 are not being reported here.
This year the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is celebrating 80 years of existence. The North Carolina General Assembly created the Authority in 1941 to own, operate and manage the airport.
The Airport Authority held its inaugural meeting a year later, in April 1942.
Of course, the airport itself had been in existence long before the creation of the Authority. The airport began life in 1927 as Lindley Field, when on May 28, the first passenger flew from Lindley Field in a chartered plane to New York City. The airport was considered by a noted racing pilot of the era as the “best landing field in the South.”
Long before Google, PTI received good reviews.
The airport generates nearly $9 billion in economic impact each year and is responsible for the employment of more than 30,000 people, according to a recent study from the NCDOT and North Carolina State University. Approximately 8,600 people work on the airport campus.
In pre-pandemic times, the airport serves about 16 non-stop destinations and can get passengers to almost anywhere in the world with just one stop.
