PTI Holds Campus Wide Job Fair
Piedmont Triad – The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority will host an airport wide Job Fair at PTI on August 25th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be in the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure/upper level near American Airlines.
Various types of jobs will be available. You will be able to connect with companies located all around the airport campus. Interviews may be available on-the-spot. Guests will be able to connect with companies located all around the airport campus in one location.
Companies in attendance:
- Archangels Transit Incorporated
- The Budd Group
- Envoy Air
- FedEx Express - Airport
- HAECO Americas
- HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services
- Honda Jet
- Jetstream Ground Services
- Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail
- Piedmont Triad Airport Authority
- Prime Flight Services
- SP+ Parking
- Transportation Security Administration
If you have questions please call 336-665-5600 or go to https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the third bus
