Proposed ordinance could silence Kernersville nightlife

A stricter noise ordinance proposed at the January 11 meeting of the Kernersville Board of Alderman could prevent some venues from hosting music in the evening.
Section 10-85 of last week’s draft by town manager Curtis Swisher and town attorney Edward Powell states:
“If a commercial business has an outdoor entertainment area or has an opening to the outside and there is a residentially zoned property line within 300 feet of the area from which the noise originates, then the noise produced by the said entertainment must stop no later than 8:00 p.m. every day.”
As worded, “noise” is not restricted to sounds produced by “entertainment,” but the resulting discussion centered on live music.
Swisher pointed out that it would not affect every venue in town, or even every venue within 300 feet of a dwelling, but only those within that distance from an area zoned Residential. But the popular Brewer’s Kettle, at 308 E. Mountain St., would be impacted by the proposed regulation, due to its proximity to several properties on the 100 block of Broad Street.
“The town is as at fault as anybody else,” said Alderman John Barrow. “They’ve gone down the street down there and rezoned from both ends, and left these four pieces of property right in the middle that are zoned residential.”
“Obviously, you know the main thing I’m concerned with,” said Andy Kennedy, owner of Brewer’s Kettle.
Kennedy stressed the need for more research into and measuring of decibel levels and expressed strong disagreement with “cutting me off at eight o’clock because I have a music venue, rather than allowing me a chance to follow set limits and take measures.”
Only one of the evening’s 16 public speakers supported cutting off downtown music at 8 p.m. This was John Owensby, publisher and managing editor of the Kernersville News, who owns four residential properties on the 100 block of Broad Street, around the corner from Brewer’s Kettle.
“I’m here to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves,” said Owensby. “I have one property, residents have been there for 16 years, and there’s a two-year-old child that resides there. It’s the loudness of the music that’s keeping the baby awake.”
Those arguing against the 8 p.m. cutoff included downtown business owners Tammy Coulter, Shannon Duke, Jim Eglinger, and Tyler White.
“I think the 8 p.m. noise ordinance is going to kill the life that’s come to Kernersville,” said White.
Multiple downtown residents also spoke against the cut-off. Lucas White said that, for him and his grandparents, the town had become a place of healing after living through three riots in DC.
“I’d hate to see 8 p.m. become the time when none of us can go out and really spend time with each other.”
“I happen to live within about 300 feet from outdoor venues and bars,” said Robert Every, who lives on the 100 block of Broad Street. “I can tell you that, with my doors closed, I can’t hear any music. To take art away from these venues during the pandemic is taking a lot from the city and from the people here.”
Ricky Huffman said he’d lived in the town for his entire life, and “never had entertainment in Kernersville up until the last few years; a lot of my friends moved to Winston, Raleigh, or Boone, because there was nothing to do in Kernersville but shop.”
Downtown resident Angela McAfee disagreed with those who claimed that music from Brewer’s Kettle wasn’t disturbingly loud, but said she didn’t believe a cut-off time was the answer. “I really ask that you would look at the decibel level.”
Town Manager Swisher explained that, due to the addition of Section 10-88, Enforcement & Penalties, the Board could not legally vote on the issue until their next meeting.
“We don’t want the zoning office going out to enforce noises violations. So, we would want those to be a Class 3 Misdemeanor. But the new state law decrees that no ordinance specifying a criminal penalty may be enacted at the meeting at which it is first introduced.”
After all public comments were made, Alderman Barrow asked Swisher why 8 p.m. was chosen as the cut-off. Swisher replied that was the time suggested by those who complained about downtown noise during the school year “when you’re trying to get kids in bed.”
“Eight o’clock doesn’t work for me, and I don’t think it works for any of the people who came here tonight,” said Barrow, who requested that Kennedy take the podium again. “Andy, you’re willing to work with the town, right?” Kennedy replied that he was willing to bring in an engineer at his own expense to accurately record decibel levels at his business.
Mayor Pro Tem Bill Apple asked Owensby to speak some more about “folks who live back in the residential section behind your newspaper.”
“The noise does persist deep into the night,” replied Owensby. “These people moved into these homes with the expectation of living in a residential area. Nobody on this panel would tolerate this level of noise in their own bedrooms.”
Apple said that the duty of the Board was not simply a matter of coming down on one side or another of this issue. “Each and every one has the right to expect us to protect their right to do what it is that they are doing to contribute to the quality of life in this town. You deserve to do what you are doing, but in a way that coexists with those that have different interests and preferences.”
Apple expounded on these thoughts for approximately 15 minutes, provoking expressions of discomfort from some members of the public and at least one fellow alderman.
“I’m committed to making this work,” said Barrow. “The music culture that y’all have developed up here in Kernersville is an important thing. We should get behind it and do all that we can do to make it happen. The expectation of privacy Mr. Owensby talked about is true, but it’s going to be a lot noisier right there on Broad Street than it is in one of the subdivisions outside of town. It’s just that simple. It’s going to be nosier. We’re gonna work it out, but everybody’s gonna need some tolerance, and they’re going to need to be reasonable, and nobody’s going to get everything they want.”
All members of the board agreed more data was needed about decibel levels, with some discussion about whether it was a conflict of interest to use Kennedy’s sound engineer or whether the city should pay for one of its own. Ultimately, it was decided to do both.
“I make a motion to continue this consideration of the statute and to do this sound engineer the way that [Town Manager] Curtis [Swisher] was talking about doing it,” said Barrow.
Mayor Pro Tem Apple seconded, and the Board voted unanimously to do so.
“It’s a work in progress,” said Mayor Dawn Morgan. When Barrow said, “we don’t want this dragging into July,” Swisher replied that he did not envision the process lasting past February.
