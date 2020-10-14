GREENSBORO — Marvin J. Price will join the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce as its Executive Vice President of Economic Development, Chamber President & CEO Brent Christensen announced today.
“After a nationwide search for a new leader for our economic development efforts, we believe Marvin will lead our team to business recruiting victories in the coming years,” Christensen said. “Marvin brings expertise and experience as well as contagious enthusiasm and energy to the job. His track record of projects won speaks for itself.”
Notable projects include Retirement Clearinghouse LLC (Headquarters), GoldenHome International, Inc. (US Headquarters and Manufacturing), Porta North America (US Headquarters and Manufacturing), Dhollandia MFT (US Headquarters and Manufacturing), 1-800 Contacts (Logistics and Distribution) and METYX (Additive Manufacturing).
Price comes to Greensboro from the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, where he has served as Vice President, Economic Recruitment. Prior to that, he served in a similar role with the Charlotte Regional Partnership from 2016 to 2018.
Price began his career in economic development in Alabama after receiving a Master’s degree in Community Planning & Economic Development from Auburn University. He has worked in economic development positions at the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, the Birmingham Business Alliance and Spire, a natural gas utility.
“I am thrilled to join the economic development team in Greensboro and Guilford County,” said Price. “From life sciences to logistics and manufacturing, I genuinely believe Greensboro is ripe with opportunity.”
Price will begin his role on November 2.
