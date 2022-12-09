Presidia Asset Management Expands North Carolina Commercial Portfolio in Greensboro, Sanford
GREENSBORO, N.C. (December 9, 2022) – Presidia Asset Management, a full-service real estate firm offering brokerage, property management, marketing, and consulting services, announced today it has added the Asheville Building in Greensboro and Kendale Plaza in Sanford, N.C. to its growing portfolio.
“We are excited to be partner with Cincinnati-based Experimental Holdings to increase asset stability and improve tenant retention through leasing and marketing at these two exceptional Carolina properties. Experimental Holdings is known for asset acquisition, reinvestment, redevelopment and partnering opportunities,” said Presidia President/CEO Gina Hensley RPA, CPM, CCIM.
The Asheville Building offers 134,464 square-feet of office space at 1500 Pinecroft Road in the growing West Greensboro office submarket. The property recently underwent interior and exterior capital improvements including common area and landscaping upgrades, updated lightning and signage.
The eight-acre site offers direct access to I-40, West Gate City Blvd., and South Holden Road. Near major retail and restaurant brands including hotels, the Asheville Building also offers ample surface parking.
Presidia began marketing and leasing 60,640 square-foot Kendale Plaza in September. Highly visible at 2502 Lee Road, Kendale Plaza, has been popular with high performing anchor tenants, national brands, and local Sanford retailers for over 58 years.
The area is seeing tremendous growth, development, and investment from individuals and companies from across the country. New residential development has spurred increased interest from popular national and regional retail brands.
“With new industries coming to Lee County and easy access to employment centers in Raleigh, Durham, and the rest of the Research Triangle region, Sanford is poised for an unprecedented period of growth,” added Hensley.
Presidia has been helping investors create wealth through commercial real estate since 2009. A tradition of innovative solutions, attentive customer care and collaboration, and first-class quality, ensure success and maximize value for clients, owners, partners, and tenants.
Presidia executes its mission through its integrated operating platform comprised of property management, marketing investment, asset management, acquisitions, and construction. The firm is affiliated with Alliance Commercial Property Management of Greensboro, N.C.
For more information about Presidia Asset Management, explore www.presidiagroup.com.
