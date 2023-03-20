President of Tobacco Road Sports Café Charged in State Tax Case
RALEIGH – A Triangle businessman was arrested Monday, March 20, 2023, on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue related to business locations in Durham, Raleigh, and a former location in Chapel Hill. Raed Abdel Karim Amra, 47, of Apex, was charged with fifteen counts of Embezzlement of State Property.
Indictments allege that Amra, a shareholder and President of Tobacco Road Sports Café aided and abetted the businesses to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $1,711,868.70 in State Sales Tax during the period of October 1, 2012, through December 31, 2019. During this period of time, Amra was a responsible person of ARR Entertainment, Inc., IEAT, LLC, and TRSC-Chapel Hill all doing business as Tobacco Road Sports Café which were under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina, Durham County, Orange County, and Wake County Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
Amra appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $200,000.00 secured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for March 27, 2023, in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.
The charges against Amra resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigation Division in Raleigh.
The North Carolina Department of Revenue funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. We administer the tax laws and collect the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.
wire hot
President of Tobacco Road Sports Café Charged in State Tax Case
- By Donna-maria Harris
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Cigarettes
- Tax
- Tobacco Control
- North Carolina Department Of Revenue
- Raed Abdel Karim Amra
- Illicit Cigarette Trade
- Sales Taxes In The United States
- County Magistrate
- Durham County
- Arr Entertainment Inc.
- Tobacco Road Sports Café
- Raleigh
- Public Services
- North Carolina
- President
- Orange County
- County Superior Court In Raleigh
- Department’s Criminal Investigation Division In Raleigh
- Chapel Hill
- Ieat Llc
- Durham
- A Triangle Businessman
- Wake County Superior Court
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Local Shops and Restaurants Experience Spring Business Boom from the HPU Family
- Newest Generation Opens Pizzeria at Stock + Grain
- Convicted Felon Sentenced In Drug Case
- Newman, Chestnut to Serve as N.C. A&T Spring 2023 Commencement Speakers
- Remembering a man called Billy
- The Spring Festival Forecast
- Assault with a Firearm on a Law Enforcement Officer
- LTWS Presents The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time
- Chow Down with John Batchelor at Sweet Old Bill’s
- Local Children’s Author Offering Book Signing in Winston-Salem
Images
Videos
- Updated
When my fellow liberals complain to me about right-wing nut jobs who keep getting elected an…
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.