HIGH POINT, NC – Counterfeit bags resembling popular snacks and candy are being used to disguise THC edibles and drugs. Officers recently found these products in High Point tobacco and vape stores. The products violate trademark laws and many of them are marketed toward children.
On October 20 and 27, 2022, High Point officers joined agents from the NC Department of the Secretary of State, NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Division and Homeland Security Investigations to check several tobacco and vape stores for trademark violations. Store owners and employees voluntarily surrendered more than 8,800 counterfeit products and were issued a warning. The cost of the surrendered items totaled $49,896.
The products included bongs, grinders, roach clips, vape cartridges and gummies. Several stores were also selling cans and bottles with hidden compartments, which are commonly used to hide narcotics.
Some of the trademark names and images included:
Louis Vuitton
Disney
Nintendo
Marvel
Frito-Lay
Kellogg’s
Mondelez (Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Sour Patch Kids)
Coca-Cola
Girl Scouts of the USA
Those companies did not give permission for their trademark to be used on the surrendered products. Trademark laws are covered under NCGS 80-11.1. Offenders can be charged with a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the value of the goods.
Store owners and employees also surrendered U-Pass and XStream Urine. These products violate NCGS 14.401.20 – defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests.
About the North Carolina Anti-Counterfeit Trademark Task Force - The North Carolina AntiCounterfeit Trademark Task Force was established by Secretary of State Elaine Marshall in 2004 in order to aid in training local law enforcement officers to spot counterfeit trademarked goods, as well as to enhance multi-agency coordination in trademark law enforcement actions.
The Task Force began with 10 members and has grown to 172 officers, representing law enforcement agencies from across the state, including the High Point Police Department. Since 2004, the Task Force has taken more than $190 million worth of counterfeit goods off the streets.
