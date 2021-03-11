New location offers non-intimidating Judgement Free Zone®, low prices, free fitness training included in all monthly memberships and more benefits
Greensboro, N.C. (March 11, 2021) – Planet Fitness, the innovative health club franchise known for its Judgement Free Zone® and affordable prices, announces today its new, more than 24,000 square foot facility located at 4209 A West Gate City Boulevard. The club, which is officially opening its doors on March 17, offers state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat screen televisions and fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers. The club will also feature a Black Card spa that will offer tanning and massage. New members can now join for just $1 down and then $10 a month with no commitment through April 1, 2021.
Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. Membership includes a variety of other benefits, including free small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer through the PE@PF® program.
New members can now join for just $1 down and then $10 a month with no commitment through April 1, 2021. The facility is open and staffed Monday – Friday from 5 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
For more information or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/PlanetFitness).
###
About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2020, Planet Fitness had approximately 13.5 million members and 2,124 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.
