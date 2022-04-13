Pilot Life Insurance Co. Building Nominated for Historic Recognition
GREENSBORO, NC (April 14, 2022) – The Pilot Life Insurance Co. home office, 5300 High Point Rd., has been nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, the US’s official list of properties worthy of preservation. As part of the vetting process, public input on the property meeting the criteria for the register is being sought.
Share your comments with Mike Cowhig at 336-382-8353 or Stefan-leih Geary at 336-412-6300 by May 13.
The City participates in the review of national register nominations by requesting public input and will also hold a public hearing about the Pilot Life property. That meeting will be held virtually at 4 pm Wednesday, April 27, before the Historic Preservation Commission.
City Council will then consider the nomination at one of its upcoming meetings prior to it being considered by the NC National Register Advisory Committee in June. The last step to being listed on the national register is approval by the National Park Service.
When a property is listed in the national register the owner becomes eligible for historic rehabilitation income tax credits. Listing does not restrict the owner’s use of private funds to maintain or alter their property.
Forty-three individual properties and 12 historic districts in Greensboro are listed on this national register. The last Greensboro property added was downtown’s Blue Bell Building in 2020.
