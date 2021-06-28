WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Winston-Salem Foundation has awarded Piedmont Opera a $45,990 grant to fund an Education Coordinator. This new position will be funded at $21,000 over a three-year period. Piedmont Opera is committed to increasing student access to opera while deepening students' engagement with the art form.
These programs include a traveling, statewide, in-school opera program, heavily discounted student tickets to the final rehearsal and the incorporation of the newly rebranded Piedmont Youth Chorus (PYC). PYC was formerly The Winston-Salem Salem Youth Chorus. This non-profit, dedicated to educating the talented and diverse youth of our community in music and choral skills, moved under the Piedmont Opera umbrella in 2018.
Due to stringent restrictions during Covid-19, the Piedmont Youth Chorus went on hiatus at the beginning of the pandemic. This new position will be charged with rebranding the chorus and will assist in strengthening ties with all demographics in the greater Triad area.
The Winston-Salem Foundation is a community foundation that supports charitable programs in the greater Forsyth County area. Founded in 1919 with a $1,000 gift, it now administers more than 1,550 funds and had total custodial assets of $617.8 million at the end of 2020. In 2020, the Foundation granted $125.8 million to charitable causes, $3.2 million of which was through its Community Grants program.
For more information about Piedmont Opera, please visit PiedmontOpera.org. To learn more about The Winston-Salem Foundation, please visit WSFoundation.org.
