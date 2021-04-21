Thanks to Piedmont Opera’s wonderful volunteers, new shoes await many little feet at The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem.
Piedmont Opera collected 60 pairs of new shoes for The Winston-Salem Salvation Army. Volunteers from Piedmont Opera, Forsyth Country Day School and Calvary Moravian Church donated the new shoes that ranged from Batman and Frozen to Paw Patrol and Nike.
The Cinderella Shoe Drive was one of many Piedmont Opera community service projects in conjunction with the company’s March production of Cinderella. “The Salvation Army is thankful for the generous donation from Piedmont Opera and its volunteers. Shoes are one of the most requested items at The Salvation Army, which is Forsyth County’s only family emergency homeless shelter,” stated Major Wiley, who has been a Salvation Army Officer for more than 36 years.
Piedmont Opera also worked with 41 donors and corporations for “Send Cinderella to School” an effort to make opera accessible to underserved youth in our community. This project resulted in securing sponsorship for 41 schools in Forsyth and Guilford Counties. For a $250 donation, sponsors supported a school (staff and students) to provide free access to all students and staff at that school. This project provided free, live-streamed access of Cinderella to nearly 1,000 students.
Piedmont Opera’s family-friendly virtual production of Cinderellais now available for viewing through Artarie, a new, Winton-Salem-based streaming service that is a curated content platform dedicated to presenting high-quality, streaming content across various categories of arts and culture. The Piedmont Opera production is based on the chamber opera version of Cinderella that premiered in a Paris salon in 1904. The opera of Cinderella was composed by Pauline Viardot, a French singer, composer, and educator. Combining songs and arias from previous versions of Cinderella, the Piedmont Opera production tells a slightly different story from the Disney movie of the fairytale. Visit Artarie.com to purchase a $20 ticket to stream a recorded version.
Photo: (left) Major Wiley of the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, Mariedith Appanaitis, Director of Marketing at Piedmont Opera and Robin Stone, Director of Development for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem
Photo credit to Bob Campbell
