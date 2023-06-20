Piedmont Fresh and Triad Buying Co-op Partner to Expand Access to Locally Sourced Food in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, June 2023 - Piedmont Fresh, a program of Davidson County Local Food Network (DCLFN), announces its collaboration with Triad Buying Co-op (TBC), the oldest food co-op in Winston-Salem. With a rich history of serving the community as a cooperative grocery store, TBC has been a trusted destination for conscientious consumers seeking socially responsible and locally sourced food and products.
Starting June 29th, Winston-Salem residents can conveniently pick up orders made on Piedmont Fresh (order window opens June 24th) from 4 pm to 7 pm at Acadia Foods, located at 228 West Acadia Avenue. To celebrate, Piedmont Fresh and TBC are launching the partnership by hosting a special pop-up farmers market on June 29th at Acadia Foods, an opportunity for the community to meet and purchase from the farmers who vend through Piedmont Fresh and to find out more about Triad Buying Co-op.
"This partnership between Piedmont Fresh and Triad Buying Co-op feels like a perfect match,” enthused Grace Kanoy, president of Davidson County Local Food Network. “Through Piedmont Fresh, we are connecting local farmers with conscientious consumers such as Triad Buying Co-op. We are honored to work with TBC, who have always supported local farmers and have been pioneers in the local food movement."
Piedmont Fresh was actively seeking to expand pick-up locations for their farmers, while TBC was seeking ways to enhance the diversity of produce available to their members and the local community. By joining forces, both organizations can work towards their shared goal of enhancing consumer access to locally grown food.
“The collaboration brings tremendous benefits to Triad Buying Co-op as well,” shared Carol Zerner, TBC’s purchasing manager. “This collaboration allows us to offer a greater variety of products, including items like microgreens that have been difficult for us to coordinate and order for our group. Piedmont Fresh's food hub provides our community with more options and enhances our existing selection of products at our store.”
Piedmont Fresh's online platform enables users to conveniently place orders from Saturday noon to Monday midnight. Farmers and bakers are promptly notified to fulfill the orders, and the food hub staff efficiently packs and delivers them on Thursdays to designated drop-off locations such as Triad Buying Co-op at Acadia Foods. This streamlined process minimizes waste and ensures consumers receive fresh, nutritious produce, underscoring the value of locally harvested food.
Matt Mayers, board member at Triad Buying Co-op, emphasized, "By leveraging our shared expertise and resources, we can enhance the visibility of local farmers, increase consumer access to the freshest, most nutritious foods, and create a stronger, more resilient community.”
The collaboration between Triad Buying Co-op and Davidson County Local Food Network exemplifies their joint commitment to promoting transparency, education, and a deep appreciation for local agriculture. Involving various community stakeholders creates foundations to enhance a local food system that benefits farmers, consumers, and the entire community.
For more information about Piedmont Fresh and the initiatives led by Davidson County Local Food Network, please visit www.davidsoncountyfood.com.
For more information about the farmers and food artisans at Piedmont Fresh, visit, piedmontfresh.com
About Davidson County Local Food Network:
The Davidson County Local Food Network is a community-driven food council committed to advancing a sustainable local food system. Through transformative initiatives like Piedmont Fresh, the network cultivates relationships between farmers and consumers, encourages sustainable agricultural practices, and bolsters the local food economy. By spearheading programs such as the Piedmont Fresh food hub, DCLFN bridges the gap between farmers, consumers, and communities, promoting transparency, education, and a deep appreciation for local agriculture while enhancing consumer access to locally grown food.
For more information about the Piedmont Fresh food hub program and how to participate, please visit our website at piedmontfresh.com or contact Zach Rierson at zach@davidsoncountyfood.com
About Triad Buying Co-op
Triad Buying Co-op (TBC) is a cooperative organization that has been owned and operated by its members since 1974. TBC members pool their resources of time, talent, and money to create a thriving cooperative community. TBC promotes economic, social, and environmental sustainability by supporting local farms and producers. TBC prioritizes goods from nearby farms and businesses, as well as from regional and national suppliers who offer organic, natural, and sustainable products. With a rich history and a deep-rooted dedication to its members and the community, TBC continues to be a trusted destination for those seeking quality, conscientiously-sourced and produced goods in Winston-Salem.
