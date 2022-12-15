Piedmont Blues Preservation Society presents the Road to Memphis IBC fundraiser concert at Joymongers in Greensboro on Friday December 16th.
This PBPS concert is free to attend and will serve as a fundraiser to help qualifying NC music acts pay for their trip to Memphis, TN to compete in the International Blues Challenge. The event is from 7:30pm - 11:30pm on Friday Dec, 16, 2022 at Joymongers in Greensboro.
Greensboro, NC, Dec 14th , 2022 — Join Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) in raising funds to send these great musicians to Memphin, TN in January for the International Blues Challenge held by The Blues Foundation. All artists are responsible for their own expenses and are required to spend almost a week on the road! We organized this event with sponsorship from our friends at Joymongers Greensboro to help lighten the financial burden associated with this great opportunity! Come for a good time and contribute to a good cause. There is no cover charge and we would love for you to consider gifting the musicians some funds or buying some merch so they can go show the world how awesome NC musicians represent the state.
The following acts will perform at the event on December 16th and will be traveling to Memphis in January. Tanner Lee is a high school student in Clemmons, NC. His new band will be starting the show off proving you're never too young to start a party! Blazing Blues Bob plays Piedmont Style Blues and has also worked as a Blues Society President. A bit of an amateur historian as well, Blazin Blues Bob has a wealth of information and experience and loves to pluck on his resonator guitar and blows a pretty mean harp as well! Mama and The Ruckus features Melissa McKinney leading a 7 piece band full of energy and soul. Guaranteed to make you raise an eyebrow their sound ranges from Blues Rock to Soul ballads and they have no problem keeping you dancing and in high spirits!
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society makes it easy to support the blues. You can choose from PBPS Membership, Sponsorship, or if you prefer, through financial gift.
#preservingtheblues #piedmontbluessociety #bluesculture #buildingbluesfutures #bluesheritage #carolinabluesfestival #bluesmusic #piedmontbluespreservationsociety
#BluesEquityInstitute
Learn more about the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, Building Blues Futures, or Road to Memphis Blues Challenge via https://piedmontblues.org. The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will continue to post updates on its Facebook page and Instagram.
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society:
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a charitable, educational, and historical 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture and music known commonly as the blues; this form of music having evolved historically from the culture and experiences of African-Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization presents blues culture through educational programs, workshops, and with a focus on historical accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other nonprofits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture. Our services support cultural awareness, public health, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the arts, and education in the true spirit of the Blues community. https://piedmontblues.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.