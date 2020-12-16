EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Dec. 15, 2020) – MacKenzie Scott, a leading philanthropist with a deep commitment to making an impact on long-standing inequities across the country, has made a historic donation to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, one that will lend significantly to the university’s initiatives to enhance student success and support outstanding academic programs.
“We are deeply grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this vivid illustration of faith in our university and its historic and abiding commitment to academic excellence and to the African American community,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. “Her singular generosity stands out among the many investments in our university this year as one that will play a transformative role in the potential of A&T, serving Aggies far into the future.”
Scott announced 384 organizations across the country today have received a total from her of more than $4.158 billion. N.C. A&T’s portion is $45 million. The university will invest the money in four major areas:
Student Success. This includes programs that promote the enrollment, retention and timely graduation of students, as well as direct support for students in financial need.
Preparation for the Workplace. This area focuses on developing workplace-ready skills that enhance graduates’ success in first-destination jobs and advancement over the course of their careers.
Civic Responsibility and Engagement. Consistent with A&T’s history of activism and engagement and the spirit of Scott’s support, funds will be devoted to expanding initiatives that encourage students to give back to their communities, engage in the broader world and assume a mantle of leadership as graduates.
Academic Programs. Significant funding will go to further development of A&T’s outstanding academic programs that have already positioned the university to make significant contributions in areas of critical national need, including professions in STEM, humanities, business, health, education and agriculture.
Scott narrowed her focus on investment from an initial group of 6,490 to the 384 announced today, making it clear that her choices were made on the potential of her gifts for high impact and for capacity of the organizations and their management teams to make best use of the funding.
“We hope that Scott’s philanthropic leadership will inspire others to invest in North Carolina A&T, its students and its future,” said Martin. “We will strive to fulfill the promise of this gift and repay it to the communities and individuals we serve many times over.”
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
