When “Take Me Home” singer Phil Collins decided to move to Miami Beach, he soon bought one of the city’s most iconic mansions on Biscayne Bay. A home once owned by Jennifer Lopez, Collins just entered into a contract to sell the home.
But not before some drama with his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, who moved into the home, secretly married another man and refused to leave if Collins didn’t agree to renegotiate their 2008 divorce settlement. She finally moved out when she and her new husband purchased another property. Collins promptly listed the home at $40 million and it is now under contract.
Collins made an excellent choice when buying the star-studded property in 2015 for $33 million. The home has always been viewed as one of the grandest Miami Beach mansions overlooking the Miami skyline across Biscayne Bay with the La Gorce Country Club and Golf Course across from the entrance. One of its most famous celebrity residents was Jennifer Lopez who owned it from 2002 until 2005 when she sold it for $13.9 million. During J-Lo’s residence, the home was photographed and admired around the world with all lookie-loo eyes watching the star’s meteoric rise as one of the most talented celebrities of the 1990s into the 2000s.
Built in 1929, the gated entry of the Old World Spanish-style home opens into a 1.5-acre lushly planted tropical landscape that backs up to 184-feet of bay frontage. The bay side has a large pool, spa, boat dock, a 6,000-gallon koi pond, summer kitchen and cabana, and sunset views of the Miami skyline. The interior has large formal rooms that open to the view with an elevator to the second floor. The 10,769-square-foot home has six bedrooms, nine baths, arched arcades and a two-story rotunda foyer. There is a chef’s kitchen, wine cellar and the master suite has a custom-designed, walk-in closet.
While Mr. Collins may have left South Florida, a number of new celebrities are ditching New York, Massachusetts and California for the Florida sunshine including Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez who have all recently bought homes or land in the Miami Beach area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.