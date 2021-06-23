Pet Business teams up with local businesses to celebrate Pride

Pets love unconditionally no matter the circumstances, and Doggos wanted to celebrate them, and their owners, with its first three-day Pride event. The business, located at 1214 Battleground Ave., has teamed up with local organizations and businesses to show owners and pets how much they are appreciated.
Doggos has partnered with the Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ center, located at 121 N. Greene St., which focuses on helping the LGBTQ+ community in any way they may need assistance, whether as an emotional resource or helping receive grants and scholarships.
The first day of the Pride weekend began Friday, June 18th, which marked Pride and Pints day.
“This event is part of the Green Foundation Give Out Day, a campaign that culminates all different organizations to participate in giving back. You could text to give to the campaign, and it would ask you how much you wanted to pledge and which organization you preferred to donate to. They also had their own booth to speak about their organization and answer any questions,” said Chantell Hailey, guest experience coordinator at Doggos.
On Saturday, June 19th, Doggos celebrated Rainbow Day, and All Pets Considered, located on 2614 Battleground Ave., came to the business to provide grooming services at a set price. Those services ranged from pets getting their nails painted rainbow colors to pet airbrushing. In addition, the Rockin Moroccan Food Truck made an appearance in the afternoon to join in on the festivities.
“All Pets Considered donated a portion of their funds for every airbrushing service, and Doggos donated ten percent of our bar sales to the Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is a national organization that helps LGBTQ+ members with mental health, specifically suicide,” Hailey said.
On Sunday, June 20th, the fun continued with Doggos Sunday Funday, where people and their pets could partake in festivities such as Pride-themed music Bingo. “We brought in a DJ, who is part of the local LGBTQ+ community, and she created a playlist of LGBTQ+ friendly music or songs that are specifically aimed at the community from a variety of artists both known nationally and locally,” Hailey said. “We also had a costume contest where people and their pups dressed up as their favorite Gay Icon, or member of the LGBTQ+ community that they admire, which happened to be my favorite part of the event because I was partial to see what everyone and their pups would come dressed up as.”
Pinche Tacos also came by and celebrated with the business, “sharing with us their delicious cuisine and sweet service that would make anyone’s day a little brighter,” Hailey added.
For the entire weekend, Doggos had a rainbow selfie-station set up, art projects brought in from the LGBTQ+ community, rainbow t-shirts for sale, and specialty drinks.
Hailey ended with, “We hope to continue this tradition for years to come and only grow in what we can provide for our members and the community at large.”
