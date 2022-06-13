Peggy Hickle Appointed New Executive Director of transform GSO

Greensboro, NC – Peggy Hickle has become Executive Director of transform GSO (tGSO), effective June 1, 2022.

transform GSO is a shared workspace, with locations at 111 W. Lewis St. and 111 Bain St., designed to cultivate businesses that produce long-term job growth and positive community impact.

Ms. Hickle will succeed Erin Sherrill, who left tGSO in April to pursue a master’s degree. Ms. Hickle has been the Interim Executive Director since Ms. Sherrill’s departure.

As Executive Director, Ms, Hickle will oversee all aspects of sales, marketing, member service, operations and HR for tGSO. She will work closely with staff and report to tGSO’s executive team, led by Andy Zimmerman and Ken Causey, co-founders. 

For the past six years, Ms. Hickle worked for Home State Apparel, as Vice President for the iconic lifestyle brand founded in Greensboro. In an earlier role, she served as Operations Manager for Grassroots Productions, working with Betty Cone to produce the Fun 4th Festival and Festival of Lights and with Action Greensboro to manage Center City Park.

A native Texan, Ms. Hickle holds a BA in Stage Management from the University of Houston. Ms. Hickle sees her new role as tGSO’s Executive Director as the culmination of all the ways in which she loves to help entrepreneurs and creatives manifest their dreams. “I can’t think of a more rewarding or exciting endeavor and am honored to have been asked to be part of this incredible community.”

“Peggy’s past work in the community speaks to her passion and love for entrepreneurship”, said Andy Zimmerman. “We are so glad she can continue her passion at transform GSO and guide us to another level.” 

About Transform GSO

With locations at 111 Lewis Street and 111 Bain Street (in the Gateway Building), Transform GSO is a coworking space in downtown Greensboro designed to empower entrepreneurs, small businesses, and professionals with the collaborative workspace and resources they need to achieve their goals, all under one roof. For more information, visit https://transformgso.com/.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.