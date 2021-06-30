‘Side By Side with Nido Qubein’ to premiere this fall on PBS NC
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, June 29, 2021 —Today PBS North Carolina announces the premiere of a new weekly broadcast series Side by Side with Nido Qubein, debuting on Tuesday, October 5, at 7 p.m. on PBS NC, immediately following PBS NewsHour.
The series will feature introspective and in-depth conversations between Qubein and a variety of influential guests as they discuss leadership, inspiration and their life experiences. The series will also feature guests with direct ties to North Carolina.
“Dr. Qubein is one of the most captivating storytellers and interviewers I know,” says PBS North Carolina CEO, Lindsay Bierman. “With his A-list lineup of guests, inimitable style, and ability to own any room, I expect the program to engage diverse audiences across the state and beyond.”
Through his success in business and his presidency at High Point University, Dr. Qubein has become a distinguished and sought-after professional speaker, having delivered 7,000 engagement events internationally to corporations and nonprofit organizations. During his time as host of HPU’s Access to Innovators series, he was joined by a such notable guests as Dr. Condoleezza Rice, General Colin Powell, Steve Wozniak, Malcolm Gladwell, Tom Brokaw and more.
“When you take the time to get to know someone, something extraordinary happens. You get inspired, you learn something new, you expand your own horizons. That’s why I’m excited to continue to join PBS NC and bring exciting conversation to viewers throughout the state of North Carolina and beyond.”
- Nido Qubein.
PBS NC’s production of Side by Side is illustrative of the network’s commitment to programming that educates, informs, entertains and inspires North Carolinians.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dr. Qubein and to be adding Side by Side to our robust roster of original PBS NC programming,” said PBS NC Chief Content Officer Justine Schmidt. “Dr. Qubein is a real expert of his craft and will give us an up-close and personal look into the lives of some of the most respected change makers and influencers in North Carolina and beyond. Side by Side will serve as must-see appointment viewing for audiences across our state who want to be informed, engaged and inspired.”
Side by Side with Nido Qubein will air every Tuesday night, at 7 p.m. on PBS NC and on the PBS Video App, beginning October 5.
Funding for Side by Side with Nido Qubein is made possible by Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., The Budd Group and Ashley Home Store.
About PBS North Carolina
As North Carolina’s statewide PBS network serving the country’s third-largest public media market, PBS NC educates, informs, entertains and inspires its statewide audience on-air, online and in-person. Through its unique partnership of public investment and private support, the statewide network includes in-person engagement, digital-first social and online content delivery, and four over-the-air channels—PBS NC, the North Carolina Channel, Rootle 24/7 PBS Kids and the Explorer Channel. Its transformational events and content spark curiosity and wonder for all North Carolinians. Additionally, PBS NC serves as the backbone for North Carolina’s state’s emergency services. Visit pbsnc.org and join the conversation at facebook.com/MyPBSNC, instagram.com/mypbsnc and @MyPBSNC on Twitter.
About Nido Qubein
Dr. Nido Qubein immigrated to the United States from the Middle East as a teenager in search of a college education. He supported himself through college, attending Mount Olive College, then High Point University to receive his bachelor’s degree and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for graduate studies. His entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic led him to a variety of business ventures and board leadership positions with Truist Financial Corporation, La-Z Boy Corporation, Great Harvest Bread Company and nThrive. He is the author of many books and leadership recordings.
