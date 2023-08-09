The summer months mean the beginning of the newest budget season for most cities in the Triad area, July 1st to be exact.
With the help of a couple of Freedom of Information Act requests, YES! Weekly has obtained all the salaries for the city employees of High Point, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem. The next few issues will include the results of those requests. In this issue, we are starting with some of the annual salaries for some of the Triad’s highest officials.
City Council
City of Greensboro
Mayor Nancy B. Vaughan - $33,224
Yvonne J. Johnson - Mayor Pro Tem - $26,409
Sharon M. Hightower - District 1 - $25,657
Dr. Goldie F. Wells - District 2 - $25,657
Bryan Zack Matheny - District 3 - $25,306
Nancy J. Hoffmann - District 4 - $25,657
Tammi Z. Thurm - District 5 - $25,075
Marikay S. Abuzuaiter - At Large - $25,657
Hugh A. Holston - At Large - $25,422
City of High Point
Mayor Jay Wagner - $26,649
Britt W. Moore - At Large - $20,307
Tyrone E. Johnson - At Large - $20,307
Cyril Jefferson - Ward 1 - $20,307
Chris Williams - Ward 2 - $20,307
Monica Peters - Ward 3 - $20,307
Wesley Hudson - Ward 4 - $20,307
Victor Jones - Ward 5 - $20,307
Michael Holmes - Ward 6 - $20,307
City of Winston Salem
Mayor Allen Joines - $8,400
Denise D. Adams - North Ward - $32,340
Annette Scippio - East Ward - $32,340
Barbara H. Burke - Northeast Ward - $32,340
Jeff MacIntosh - Northwest Ward - $32,340
John C. Larson - South Ward - $32,340
James Taylor, Jr. - Southeast Ward- $32,340
Kevin Mundy - Southwest Ward - $32,340
Robert C. Clark - West Ward - $32,340
City Managers
Taiwo A. Jaiyeoba - City Manager for Greensboro- $312,000
Tasha Ford - City Manager for High Point - $234,886.08
William Patrick “Pat” Pate- City Manager for Winston Salem - $285,000
Assistant City Managers
Chris Wilson - Greensboro - $208,138
Larry Davis - Greensboro - $184,961
Trey Davis - Greensboro - $184,961
Nasha McCray - Greensboro - $180,941
Greg Ferguson - High Point - $192,976.16
Eric Olemedo - High Point - $175,999.20
Damon Dequenne - High Point - $164,380.32
Ben Rowe - Winston Salem - $175,903.52
Johnnie Taylor - Winston Salem - $192,686.52
Patrice Toney - Winston Salem - $163,331.22
Aaron King - Winston Salem - $163,328.36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.