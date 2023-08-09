The summer months mean the beginning of the newest budget season for most cities in the Triad area, July 1st to be exact. 

With the help of a couple of Freedom of Information Act requests, YES! Weekly has obtained all the salaries for the city employees of High Point, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem. The next few issues will include the results of those requests. In this issue, we are starting with some of the annual salaries for some of the Triad’s highest officials. 

City Council

City of Greensboro

Mayor Nancy B. Vaughan - $33,224 

Yvonne J. Johnson - Mayor Pro Tem - $26,409 

Sharon M. Hightower - District 1 - $25,657

Dr. Goldie F. Wells - District 2 - $25,657 

Bryan Zack Matheny - District 3 - $25,306 

Nancy J. Hoffmann - District 4 - $25,657 

Tammi Z. Thurm - District 5 - $25,075

Marikay S. Abuzuaiter - At Large - $25,657 

Hugh A. Holston - At Large - $25,422

 

City of High Point

Mayor Jay Wagner - $26,649

Britt W. Moore - At Large - $20,307

Tyrone E. Johnson  - At Large - $20,307

Cyril Jefferson - Ward 1 - $20,307

Chris Williams - Ward 2 - $20,307

Monica Peters - Ward 3 - $20,307

Wesley Hudson - Ward 4 - $20,307

Victor Jones - Ward 5 - $20,307

Michael Holmes - Ward 6 - $20,307

 

City of Winston Salem

Mayor Allen Joines  - $8,400

Denise D. Adams - North Ward - $32,340

Annette Scippio - East Ward - $32,340

Barbara H. Burke - Northeast Ward - $32,340

Jeff MacIntosh - Northwest Ward - $32,340

John C. Larson - South Ward - $32,340

James Taylor, Jr. - Southeast Ward- $32,340

Kevin Mundy - Southwest Ward - $32,340

Robert C. Clark - West Ward - $32,340

 

City Managers

Taiwo A. Jaiyeoba - City Manager for Greensboro- $312,000

Tasha Ford - City Manager for High Point - $234,886.08

William Patrick “Pat” Pate- City Manager for Winston Salem - $285,000

 

Assistant City Managers

Chris Wilson - Greensboro - $208,138

Larry Davis - Greensboro - $184,961

Trey Davis - Greensboro - $184,961

Nasha McCray - Greensboro - $180,941

Greg Ferguson - High Point  - $192,976.16

Eric Olemedo - High Point  - $175,999.20

Damon Dequenne - High Point - $164,380.32

Ben Rowe - Winston Salem - $175,903.52

Johnnie Taylor - Winston Salem - $192,686.52

Patrice Toney - Winston Salem - $163,331.22

Aaron King - Winston Salem - $163,328.36

