Path to success: Woman’s yoga passion leads to new business

When Jenn Newton, a wife, and mother of four, began taking yoga classes nearly ten years ago with intentions of postnatal weight loss, she never expected it to transform into a spiritual healing journey that would guide her through recovery from addiction, stressful events in her life, and a pandemic that rocked the economic world. What had previously been a hobby blossomed into a passion within the four walls of the YMCA she trained at and bloomed into love as she developed her “tribe of people,” companions who would support her through every step of the way.
This love was what drove her to open High Point Yoga School in October of 2020 after many years of working as a certified yoga instructor. Though she had many fears amidst the process of opening the studio, she faced them head-on throughout the journey.
She was the sole instructor initially— unsure whether or not she was making the right decision within entrepreneurship, yet committing to the risk based on the love she had for spreading the passion for yoga.
Today, High Point Yoga School stands with five other certified yoga instructors besides Newton on Church Avenue. It is open to students of all ages, body types, and ranges of experience. What started as a mere hobby has developed into a massive community, where individuals are able to hold a non-judgmental and safe space to empower themselves.
“I’m very big on making everyone feel comfortable and capable,” she said. “My classes [are open for] all ages, all levels, and there’s something for everybody. I [strive for] everyone to feel fulfilled and happy, and I feel so fulfilled and happy.”
Classes offered at the studio reflect Newton’s inclusivity beliefs, including individuals ranging from as young as 20 to the oldest participant being 80 years old and includes all body types. Stemming from Newton’s systems of beliefs centered around love, High Point Yoga Studio continues to embrace people of all backgrounds and situations. Extending beyond love, High Point Yoga Studio builds a community of diverse individuals that can be interconnected through spiritual empowerment. As a yoga instructor, many of Newton’s classes are centered around experiencing empowerment— a practice that she believes should belong to everyone.
Similar to the way yoga freed her from the stress experienced with the many hectic situations within her life amongst finding the balance between having a large family, managing a small business during a pandemic, and practicing her passion, Newton wishes to extend the same relief to all her students. Although she started out with the idea to provide a free, safe space for her students to experience personal growth, the school has developed into an area where they can experience the love of yoga.
“Yoga connected me to something bigger than me and to myself,” she stated, explaining one of the reasons she grew to love it so much. “It helped me understand myself.”
All of High Point Yoga School’s classes take place in person with the CDC’s social distancing and mask guidelines in place. Additionally, mats, equipment, and the surrounding elements of the studio are constantly sanitized. High Point Yoga School has a YouTube channel where recorded yoga classes are regularly posted for those who are unable to attend in-person classes. Additionally, High Point Yoga School can be found on Instagram, where they update their students with class times and external updates. With courses of various intensities at different times, the school offers gentle yoga, sculpting yoga, power yoga, soul-revival-centered yoga, and many other types of classes.
Though she began from a place of uncertainty and big ideas, Newton’s journey has taken her to the point where she has inspired many of her students and fellows to pursue the path of becoming a yoga instructor.
“I want people to know that we’re all broken,” she concluded. “But we can all heal.”
To learn more about High Point Yoga Studio, go to https://www.highpointys.com or find them via @highpointys on Instagram.
