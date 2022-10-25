Passengers, Cargo Flights, and Seats at PTI
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, October 25, 2022- Below are the statistics presented at the October 2022 Airport Authority Board Meeting.
• Passengers were up 14% in September 2022 over September 2021 and up 40% year to date. Passengers for September 2022 vs. 2019 were down 22%.
• Cargo was up 0.8% in September 2022 over September 2021 and up 5% year to date. Cargo for September 2022 vs. 2019 was up 46%.
• Total departing seats for November 2022 89,149 down 11% over November 2021 and down 26% over November 2019.
• November 2021 seats: 99,940
• November 2019 seats: 119,894
• Load factor, which is the average percentage of airplane seats departing from PTI that were filled with passengers, was 85% in July 2022. July's load factor is 6 points higher than July of 2021, and 5 points higher than July 2019.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
