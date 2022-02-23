Passengers, Cargo Flights, and Seats at PTI
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, February 22, 2022 – Below are the statistics presented at the February 2022 Airport Authority Board Meeting.
Passengers were up 125% in January 2022 over January 2021 and up 125% year to date. Passengers for January 2022 vs. 2019 were down 39%.
Cargo was down 3% in January 2022 over January 2021 and down 3% year to date. Cargo for January 2022 vs. 2019 was up 20%.
Total departing seats for March 2022 is 91,707 up 81% over March 2021 and down 18% over March 2019.
March 2021 seats: 50,692
March 2019 seats: 111,168
Total departing seats for April 2022 is 84,159 up 52% over April 2021 and down 30% over April 2019.
March 2021 seats: 55,210
March 2019 seats: 120,141
Load factor, which is the average percentage of airplane seats departing from PTI that were filled with passengers, was 73% in November 2021. November’s load factor is 20 points higher than November of 2020, and 3 points lower than November 2019.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the third busiest airport in North Carolina, and the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.