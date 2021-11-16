Passengers, Cargo Flights, and Seats at PTI
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, November 16, 2021 – Below are the statistics presented at the November 2021 Airport Authority Board Meeting.
• Passengers were up 135% in October 2021 over October 2020 and up 50% year to date. Passengers for October 2021 vs. 2019 were down 27%.
• Cargo was up 21% in October 2021 over October 2020 and up 74% year to date. Cargo for October 2021 vs. 2019 was up 30%.
• Total departing seats for December 2021 is 90,339 down 20% over December 2019
December 2020 seats: 48,988
December 2019 seats: 112,547
• Total departing seats for January 2022 is 91,037 down 17% over January 2019
January 2021 seats: 40,697
January 2019 seats: 109,169
• Load factor, which is the average percentage of airplane seats departing from PTI that were filled with passengers, was 75% in August 2021. August’s load factor is 30 points higher than August of 2020, and 5 points less than August 2019.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the third busiest airport in North Carolina, and the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
