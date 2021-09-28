PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, September 28, 2021 – Below are the statistics presented at the September 2021 Airport Authority Board Meeting.
- Passengers were up 150% in August 2021 over August 2020 and up 32% year to date. Passengers for August 2021 vs. 2019 were down 36%.
- Cargo was up 117% in August 2021 over August 2020 and up 82% year to date. Cargo for August 2021 vs. 2019 was up 34%.
- Total departing seats for November 2021 is 102,300 down 15% over November 2019
* November 2020 seats: 52,155
* November 2019 seats: 119,894
- Load factor, which is the average percentage of airplane seats departing from PTI that were filled with passengers, was 60% in June 2021. June’s load factor is 2 points less than June of 2020, and 22 points less than June 2019.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the third busiest airport in North Carolina, and the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
