Passengers, Cargo Flights, and Seats at PTI
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, January 24, 2023 – Below are the statistics presented at the Airport Authority Board Meeting today.
• Passengers were down 4% in December 2022 over December 2021 and up 25% year to date. Passengers for December 2022 vs. 2019 were down 28%.
• Cargo was down 14% in December 2022 over December 2021 and up 2% year to date. Cargo for December 2022 vs. 2019 was up 36%.
• Total departing seats for February 2023 is 84,186 down .2% over February 2022 and down 17% over February 2019.
- ▪ February 2022 seats: 85,545
- ▪ February 2019 seats: 101,093
• Load factor, which is the average percentage of airplane seats departing from PTI that were filled with passengers, was 85% in October 2022. October’s load factor is 5 points higher than October 2021, and 6 points higher than October 2019.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated, and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off Bryan Boulevard, is the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
