Passengers, Cargo Flights, and Seats at PTI
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC, July 26th, 2022 – Below are the statistics presented at the July 2022 Airport Authority Board Meeting.
• Passengers were up 10% in June 2022 over June 2021 and up 68% year to date. Passengers for June 2022 vs. 2019 were down 26%.
• Cargo was up 13% in June 2022 over June 2021 and up 6% year to date. Cargo for June 2022 vs. 2019 was up 58%.
• Total departing seats for August 2022 is 88,726 up 3% over August 2021 and down 27% over August 2019.
- August 2021 seats: 85,876
- August 2019 seats: 121,647
• Load factor, which is the average percentage of airplane seats departing from PTI that were filled with passengers, was 86% in April 2022. April’s load factor is 18 points higher than April of 2021, and 4 points higher than April 2019.
The Piedmont Triad International Airport is owned, operated and managed by the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Airport Authority is governed by a board of directors representing three cities, Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem, and two counties Forsyth, and Guilford. The Airport, located off of Bryan Boulevard, is the third busiest airport in North Carolina, and the center of North Carolina Aerospace.
