GREENSBORO, NC – As part of NC’s phased reopening, the following Greensboro Parks and Recreation facility hours will change beginning Monday, June 1:
· Regional parks (Barber, Country, Hester, and Keeley) and gardens hours will expand to be open 8 am to 4 pm. On Monday, June 8, those facilities will return to normal seasonal hours, 8 am to 8 pm.
· City lakes will resume normal six days per week operations. Lake Higgins is closed Mondays; Lake Brandt is closed Tuesdays; Lake Townsend is closed Wednesdays. Operating hours will be 7 am to 4 pm. Beginning Monday, June 15, normal seasonal hours will resume: 7 am to 8:30 pm Mondays through Saturdays and 8 am to 8:30 pm Sundays.
Skate parks are now open and City cemeteries have returned to normal hours of 8 am to sunset. For additional information about facility and program changes related to COVID-19, see Parks and Recreation’s Phase II reopening plan.
