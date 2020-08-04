High Point, NC – August 4, 2020 - Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center and Pain Center – Premier welcomes Dr. Janus Patel to our High Point Community. Dr. Patel joins the most comprehensive Pain Management Program in Western North Carolina at Wake Forest Baptist Health, with a tripartite mission on clinical care, education, and research. “I enjoy connecting with patients and empowering them to take control of their acute and chronic pain” says Dr. Patel. “I strive to utilize a multi-modal, non-opioid approach to reduce pain while incorporating the latest minimally invasive technology.”
Dr. Patel received his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed his residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine. He then completed two fellowships at both Wake Forest Baptist and Carolinas Pain Institute in Interventional and Chronic Pain Management. Some of the common conditions Dr. Patel treats include chronic back and neck pain, sciatica, osteoarthritis/joint pain, and muscular pain.
Dr. Patel and his team are accepting patients. Self-referrals may be possible depending on patient’s insurance limitations. Appointments can be made by calling 336.716.PAIN (7246). Pain Center - Premier is located at4515 Premier Dr. High Point, NC 27265. To learn more, visit WakeHealth.edu/Pain-Management.
About High Point Medical Center
Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center (www.wakehealth.edu/HighPoint) is a 351-bed hospital in High Point, North Carolina, that serves the residents of High Point and surrounding areas. High Point Medical Center is part of Wake Forest Baptist Health, a preeminent academic medical center, and offers patients direct access to Wake Forest Baptist’s medical experts and other resources. High Point Medical Center provides a wide range of patient- and family-centered care and has six specialty service areas: The Congdon Heart and Vascular Center, Hayworth Cancer Center, The Neuroscience Center, The Esther R. Culp Women’s Center, The Emergency Center and The Piedmont Joint Replacement Center.
