Paddled South Brewing Co. will be celebrating its first year in business. Through the support of the community, we were able to open during the challenging COVID pandemic and bring a new Downtown destination to the High Point area. We couldn't have done it without them.
Working with the city, we will be closing down Richardson Avenue next to the brewery for our Anniversary event. We will have live music, food trucks, baked goods, local vendors, new beers, prize drawings and even axe throwing.
We will also be releasing our Bourbon Barrel Aged Belgian Dubbel. Sleeping in the Maker's Mark Bourbon barrel for a year, this one brings a wonderful marriage of banana and bourbon. Think Bananas Foster in a beer.
