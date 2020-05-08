To-Date, Over $1.9 Million Granted to 89 Local Nonprofits, GSO Virus Relief Taskforce Wants to Raise an Additional $1 Million to Support Relief Efforts
Greensboro, NC (May 8, 2020) – In its sixth round of funding, the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce granted $219,775 to 8 local nonprofits providing services to people impacted by the Coronavirus. Over the past six weeks,the Taskforce has granted a total of $1,948,536 to 89 local nonprofits helping thousands of individuals and families.
The funds were allocated from the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund which was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
One hundred percent of donations are immediately being used to support local nonprofit response efforts.
“The Servant Center is grateful for the funds received through Greensboro’s Virus Relief Fund. Funds have allowed us to purchase much needed food to make up for the drastic decrease in food donations from local grocery stores. This food is vital to providing three meals each day to the 21 veterans experiencing homelessness living at Servant House. In addition, funds have allowed us to utilize technology to allow staff to continue to work and serve our clients while maintaining safe distancing. At the end of the day, these funds have allowed us to continue to serve those who are most vulnerable during this pandemic and we feel blessed to be part of a such a caring community,” said Shanna Reece, Executive Director, The Servant Center, a recent recipient of Virus Relief grant funding.
The Taskforce is co-chaired by Larry Davis, Assistant City Manager, and Frank McCain, Vice President, Community Impact and Investment, United Way and comprised of leaders from Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford County and leaders representing six priority areas.
The Taskforce would like to raise an additional $1 million to continue rapidly supporting community members during the pandemic. Members of the Taskforce are urging the community to continue to give. To make a donation to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org, or text the word “Virus” to 40403.
Additionally, the Taskforce is accepting funding requests from 501 (c)(3) organizations helping people impacted by the Coronavirus. For more on funding requirements and how to apply, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org. To quickly respond to community needs, volunteer Taskforce members are reviewing dozens of applications from local nonprofits each week.
The latest round of funding was granted to the following nonprofits addressing the following priority areas:
Business Disruptions
- Barnabus Network: $21,250
Employment
- Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center: $12,250
- Latino Community Development Center: $35,000
Food Insecurities
- Guilford County Infant Mortality: $3,225
Housing Vulnerabilities
- Greensboro Urban Ministry: $95,000
- Sherri Denise Jackson Foundation
for the Prevention of Domestic Violence: $19,750
- Youth Villages : $28,800
Healthcare Access
- Monarch: $4,500
Weekly Donor Thank You
The Taskforce is grateful for gifts of all sizes and every donor is contacted personally to acknowledge their support. Additionally, the Taskforce would like to acknowledge the following organizations for their extremely generous support this week.
- Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro: $62,275
- Volvo Group: $40,000
- Weaver Foundation: $16,000
- Women Impacting Greensboro: $6,925
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.