Growing up as the son of working class immigrants in North Carolina, I have seen firsthand the barriers Latino Americans face across our state and our country: unequal access to job and educational opportunities; limited access to affordable healthcare; and fewer chances to move up the economic ladder.
Now, to make matters worse, the coronavirus has laid bare the stark inequalities that plague the Tar Heel State. These disparities ensure the most vulnerable continue to be the worst hit.
To be clear, North Carolina’s Latino communities have been hit hardest by the pandemic, and Donald Trump’s disastrous response to this crisis has only magnified the disparate impact the virus has had.
The public health impact has been dire: according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, Latinos account for 55 percent of Mecklenburg County’s coronavirus cases even though they make up just 14 percent of the county population. In Durham County, which has recorded more than 5,200 caes so far, Latinos make up 60 percent of all infections. Sadly, Latinos--many who find themselves working in “essential” occupations--account for over 40 percent of all coronavirus cases across the state despite making up less than 10 percent of the state population.
This public health crisis has unfolded into an economic crisis for many working families. But even when the Trump administration distributed federal aid to help small business owners, Latinos were left behind: studies showed that Latino business owners struggled disproportionately to secure loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
These kinds of inequalities are a large part of what has driven me -- a first generation college graduate turned educator -- to run for office.
If the voters of House District 63 send me to the General Assembly, working to eliminate these disparities will be a key component of my work in North Carolina. But, state governments can’t do this on their own; to truly create a level playing field for Latino Americans, we’ll need a partner in the White House who is committed to making the change we need. Luckily for us, Vice President Joe Biden will be that partner.
Vice President Biden doesn’t just talk about the Latino community on the campaign trail -- this week, he unveiled a real plan that will empower Latino Americans to increase economic mobility and break down the barriers holding us back from thriving in North Carolina.
The Biden plan will eliminate racial inequality in our public schools, make historic investments in efforts to end health disparities by race, and create a level playing field to ensure that all Americans -- including Latino Americans -- have a fair shot at success. Vice President Biden’s plan also addresses hate crimes directed at the Latino community and gun violence that continues to disproportionately impact communities of color across the United States.
And finally, Vice President Biden will end this era of xenophobic policy-making and fear mongering by pushing for meaningful immigration reform that will keep families together and make sure everyone feels safe and welcomed in our community.
Beyond a bold policy vision for the Latino community, Biden will also set a tone of inclusion and equal opportunity for all Americans. From the day he came down the escalator of the Trump Tower in 2015, Donald Trump has shown that he has no interest in empowering Latino Americans to succeed. From the beginning, his rhetoric has been aimed at dividing and marginalizing communities of color.
Joe Biden won’t just push for laws to eliminate racial disparities; he’ll work tirelessly to push our Latino community forward. He is the ally we need fighting for us in the White House.
