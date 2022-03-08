OPENING DAY AT HISTORIC BETHABARA PARK
WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Join us on Friday, April 1 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. when we officially open the Park for another season of history and fun. Feel free to explore the grounds on your own, visit with eighteenth-century craftsmen, take a tour with one of our informative guides, watch an informational video, or browse the gift shop. No matter what you choose to do, we can’t wait to see you! Park grounds are open free of charge; small fee for tour of 1788 Gemeinhaus.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.