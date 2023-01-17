Jamestown Town Council Members,
The current draft of the Development Agreement that you are voting on tonight ascribes the wrong density (3.2 units/acre) to the D.R. Horton project as proposed. The correct number is 4.71 units per acre and the built-upon percentage is 77%, a level that is prohibited in WS-IV Protected and Critical Watershed. This calculation is, at best, a minimum, since the current plan doesn’t specify what “TH or amenity” it plans to build in Area 10 nor does it specify the nature of the amenity planned for Area 2.
The Developer recognizes that the definition of "multi-family" housing includes apartments and multi-unit cottages (4.3.2) - and includes the schematic for the 480 apartment units in exhibit B-2 of the Development Agreement - but failed to update section 4.5.2 with the apartment count included.
The 3.2 units per acre number is based on an earlier version of the site specific plan dated 2/1/2022 in which the "Project Jamestown Development Program" chart acreage and units were presented by category.
The correct chart, updated with the current information, is shown below:
Because the property is in WS-IV Protected and Critical Watershed, the developer MUST apply the density calculations mandated in 2020 by the State of North Carolina in 15A NCAC 02B .0721 RANDLEMAN WATER SUPPLY WATERSHED STORMWATER REQUIREMENTS.
I hope you will consider the enormity of an error such as this, particularly in the context of a Development Agreement as consequential as this one, and delay tonight’s vote until you have had time to review every single word of this entire agreement.
Additionally, there are a disturbingly high number of places throughout the Development Agreement in which final determinations and decision-making authority are given to the Technical Review Committee (TRC).
Considering that our TRC consists of Jamestown’s town manager - who lives in another county where he has spoken
against a similar development in his own community in a formal public venue while promoting this one in Jamestown; Town Planner, who has been in her current role less than two years and is out on extended leave; and our public utilities director, who is already stressed to the limit as a one-man utilities department - surely you can understand why this is a bad idea.
Susan Dickenson
608 Havershire Drive
Jamestown, NC 27282
(6) comments
Mr. Capes, what are you saying is incorrect with her statement? Are you referring to the requirements by the NCAC Randleman stormwater watershed or are you saying the development agreement has the updated density to include the 480 apartments projected? Those can both be easily proven.
My other question for you is... Why are you so in Favor of this massive development? Please give your constituents some clarification on how this project will enhance our small town and not just someone's pocketbook.
JCapes,
Read much? All my sources are cited in my letter. Try again.
Susan Dickenson
Ms Dickenson is mistaken.
As a member of the Jamestown Town Council I have personally seen all of the data and read the development agreement more than once. It's extensive in detail and with good reason...to protect the town. I am not certain where Ms Dickenson gets her data. She fails to cite her sources or the individuals that gave her this information. Additionally I fail to understand why the address of the town manager is relevant when it is the Council (All of whom have lived in Jamestown for decades) who votes and decides on this matter. It is also irrelevant that he takes an active interest in where he lives in addition to working a 60+ hours a week as our town manager. He is highly qualified and the town is lucky to have him. It is also in poor taste that Ms. Dickenson felt the need to share the personal status of one of the Town's employees. Frankly speaking, that is a reflection of the character of the individual who made the statement in the first place.
The grid looks nice and official but that being said, the data Ms. Dickenson is citing is in error in places and is supposition in others. I appreciate her passion. But to cite this as fact is simply wrong.
Thank you,
John Capes
Councilman
Town of Jamestown
