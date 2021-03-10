GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro’s newest hot spot is set to open today, Mar. 10, at 2:00 p.m.
One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar is a 4-story bar and event space located at the former Greene Street Club (113 N. Greene Street). The remodeled 20,000-foot space includes four bars, one on each floor.
Leasure is no stranger to a successful business venture. A partner in the popular Craft & Vine in Oak Ridge, he has spent most of the last year gutting the former Greene Street Club. The first floor features a large stage for live music performances. The second floor is a Bourbon and Whiskey Bar, and the third and fourth floors are open-air rooftop spaces with magnificent views of Greensboro.
One Thirteen’s weekly hours will be Wednesday-Thursday, 2-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 2-11 p.m., and Sunday, 1-7 p.m. This Friday, patrons will enjoy live acoustic music from Jared+Hannah.
