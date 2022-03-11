ONE HIGH POINT COMMISSION NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS
HIGH POINT, N.C. (March 10, 2022) – The One High Point Commission, created by the City Council to explore community reparations for the African American citizens of High Point, N.C., will be accepting applications until April 8, 2022, in search of 11 individuals (nine voting members and two non-voting alternates) to serve.
Applicants must submit a resume, and finalists will be asked to appear for a brief interview before the One High Point Selection Committee. Individuals will be selected to serve on the commission by virtue of their education, training, activism or experience, particularly in the field of African American studies and reparatory justice.
The commission was created by resolution at the regular meeting of the City Council held on Feb. 7, 2022. Per the resolution, the commission will be comprised of two members of City Council, nine High Point residents and two NAACP representatives. In addition, two High Point City residents will be appointed as non-voting alternates.
The One High Point Commission will submit a written report of their findings and recommendations to the High Point City Council no later than a year from the date of the commission’s first meeting. The commission will automatically dissolve 90 days after the date upon which the report is submitted to City Council.
Interested individuals can apply at https://www.highpointnc.gov/159/Boards-Commissions-Application.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
