Ollie Bieniemy, Jr. Endowed Scholarship Awarded to Finance Major
HIGH POINT, N.C., June 17, 2022 – The Earl N. Phillips School of Business at High Point University has awarded the Ollie Bieniemy, Jr. Endowed Scholarship to HPU Class of 2022 graduate Dakota Tameling, from Wheaton, Illinois, for the 2021-2022 academic school year.
The Ollie Bieniemy, Jr. Endowed Scholarship was established in 2006 by industry friends and colleagues to remember the legacy of Ollie Bieniemy, Jr., the first advertising director of the furniture industry newspaper, Furniture Today. The merit-based scholarship is one of the most prestigious honors awarded by the Phillips School of Business, and recipients are recommended by the dean of the school based on criteria such as academic performance, university and community service, character and work ethic.
“Dakota Tameling meets all of the hallmarks of an impactful professional that we seek to develop in our students,” said Dr. Daniel Hall, dean of HPU’s Earl N. Phillips School of Business. “His leadership and participation in every one of his classes was easily noticed. As the president of the Phillips School of Business Investment Club, his leadership and character showed that his peers looked to him to raise the bar of the finance program.”
Ollie Bieniemy, Jr. was a respected leader within the furniture industry and was integral in the launch of Furniture Today in 1976. His passion for furniture and home furnishings, combined with his talents in marketing, strategy and relationship development, helped him to make the publication into an industry leader in the business newspaper world. When selecting a student for this award, Hall searched for a student who displayed the same extraordinary drive and ambition with their own passions.
Tameling is a Class of 2022 graduate with a major in finance and a minor in instrumental studies. He was an active participant in campus organizations, with several leadership positions such as his role as president of HPU’s Investment Club. He was also involved in the Business Fellows Senior Cohort, the Phillips School of Business Advisory Board, a nonprofit called the Bed Brigade, as well as several Phillips School of Business honor societies. In addition to these commitments, Tameling was heavily involved with the Chapel Ministry at HPU and is passionate about the French horn, which he played in several music ensembles.
“It was a privilege to be selected as the recipient of the Ollie Bieniemy Scholarship,” said Tameling. “My studies and leadership experience in the Phillips School of Business have been so formative, enriching and rewarding over my four years at High Point. I have looked up to the previous recipients of the scholarship each year, and it was an absolute honor to be recognized by the faculty of the business school, all of whom I deeply respect and admire. I hope that my work here at HPU continues the legacy of strong academic achievement, values-based leadership, and a spirit of kindness that has been passed on from previous recipients and leaders in the School of Business. My thanks go out to the friends and colleagues of Mr. Bieniemy who continue to provide such a tremendous opportunity for hard-working students here at HPU.”
Before graduating, Tameling accepted a position with JP Morgan Chase and has since started with the company as an analyst at their Chicago Commercial Bank.
