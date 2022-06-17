Ollie Bieniemy, Jr. Endowed Scholarship Awarded to Finance Major

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.