WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (August 17, 2020) – Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) have been accepted as one of the newest members of the highly respected International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.
Founded in 1999, the Coalition has over 300 members in 65 countries. A Site of Conscience is a place of memory, in this case a historic site, that actively utilizes history and memory to ensure a more just, humane, and peaceful future. All Sites of Conscience are unified under a common mission: “to connect past to present, memory to action.”
This prestigious recognition comes as a response to a series of community-related initiatives. For the past few years, Old Salem has been widely recognized for new initiatives that connect past to present and memory to action. The Hidden Town Project, led by Martha Hartley, Director of Moravian Research, is an initiative to research and reveal stories of enslaved and free people of African descent in the town of Salem. On an organizational level, Old Salem’s Equity Initiative fosters self-reflection and the re-envisioning of operational equity. This includes pay and encourages social inclusion as well as diversity in culture, ability, gender, sexual orientation, and race among staff, leadership, programming, and vendor relationships. In addition, the Access Salem Initiative seeks to make all aspects of the historic site accessible to multi-abled guests dealing with cognitive and mobility impairments. Recently, Old Salem’s response to COVID-19 includes using its unique resources to support people in Winston-Salem who are experiencing increased food insecurity during the pandemic and to provide digital learning tools for teachers, students, and families who are learning from home.
“It is impossible to understand current human rights and social justice issues without examining the past. For example, the Black Lives Matter movement did not happen in a vacuum, but rather is part of a centuries long struggle for civil rights and equality,” said Samantha Smith, Director of Community Engagement and Digital Learning at Old Salem Museums & Gardens. “As a Site of Conscience, our mission is to utilize the history of Salem, a history that includes slavery, segregation, and racialized urban renewal, to contextualize and support the fight for social justice and human rights today.”
“The future of living history and cultural sites depends on how well they engage with the world around them,” said Frank Vagnone, President and CEO of Old Salem Museums & Gardens. “We are honored to become a part of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience and will continue developing our community-focused initiatives to support people in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the South, our nation, and beyond. We look forward to partnering with the hundreds of other sites worldwide who share the same mission, to bring the past to the present to inform a better future.”
About Old Salem
Voted the 2019 #1 Tourist Attraction in North Carolina (AAA), Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a unique living history site that shares the rich, authentic, and diverse cultural history of the early South—with special emphasis on the Moravians in North Carolina, enslaved and free people of African descent, and indigenous peoples of the Southern Woodland—through the preservation and interpretation of material culture, architecture, and cultural landscapes. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—are quickly becoming nationally known for innovative and novel interpretive models and programs. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit OldSalem.org.
