Offering Self-Care Paid Time Off and Special COVID-19 Mental Health Program to Employees During Pandemic
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (August 4, 2020) – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is offering a new temporary COVID-19-related paid time off policy for employees. Each employee can now take one paid “COVID-19 Self Care” day per each two-week pay period. This policy is effective August 1, 2020 and will be re-visited by September 30, 2020 to determine future self-care needs of our staff.
In addition to “Self-Care” days off, Old Salem has partnered with McLaughlin Young to provide to provide free, confidential, short-term mental health counseling and personal consultation to all employees and their immediate family members.
About Old Salem
Voted the 2019 #1 Tourist Attraction in North Carolina (AAA), Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a unique living history site that shares the rich, authentic, and diverse cultural history of the early South–with special emphasis on the Moravians in North Carolina, enslaved and free people of African descent, and indigenous peoples of the Southern Woodland–through the preservation and interpretation of material culture, architecture, and cultural landscapes. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—are quickly becoming nationally known for innovative and novel interpretive models and programs. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit OldSalem.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.