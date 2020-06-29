You may not realize this, but networks like NBC, CBS, FOX, and ABC still exist and still produce hundreds of programs each year, and this has been a weird season for network television. In recent years, network shows have declined drastically in popularity, while Netflix, Hulu, and the other streaming services claim larger and larger pieces of the viewing audience pie.
Many shows were forced to halt production before they were able to complete filming the spring 2020 season. Despite the challenges, networks had to make decisions on which shows to bring back in the fall, and which to get rid of. Some shows were scheduled to end after this season anyway, but others have been cut short. Here is a breakdown of the shows that have been canceled by each network.
ABC:
The Baker and the Beauty
Bless This Mess
Emergence
Reef Break
Schooled
Single Parents
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Fresh off the Boat (Planned Final Season)
How to Get Away With Murder (Planned Final Season)
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Planned Final Season)
Modern Family (Planned Final Season)
CBS:
Broke
Carol’s Second Act
God Friended Me
Man With a Plan
Tommy
Criminal Minds (Planned Final Season)
Hawaii Five-O (Planned Final Season)
Madam Secretary (Planned Final Season)
FOX:
Almost Family
BH90210
Deputy
Flirty Dancing
Outmatched
Empire (Planned Final Season)
NBC:
Bluff City Law
The InBetween
Indebted
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector
Perfect Harmony
Sunnyside
Blindspot (Planned Final Season)
The Good Place (Planned Final Season)
Will & Grace (Planned Final Season)
The CW:
Yea right! The CW doesn’t cancel shows!
Story by Tim Howell A.K.A. The Not So Macho Man of Zero Dark Nerdy.
