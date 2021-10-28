O2 Fitness to Hold Grand Opening in High Point on October 30
FREE Access to the Facility and Family Activities
BURLINGTON, NC (OCTOBER 28, 2021)—O2 Fitness, a premier gym and fitness club, is now open in High Point and will hold its open house and grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 30 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. O2 Fitness is located at 4113 Brian Jordan Place in the Palladium Shopping Plaza. High Point is the 21st location for O2 Fitness, which is based in Raleigh. O2 Fitness also has a location in Greensboro and will open a Burlington location in early 2022.
During the October 30 celebration, O2 Fitness will provide free access to the entire facility, including free fitness classes, free kids club, free personal training workouts, and free consultations in its Renew Physiotherapy area. O2 Fitness will have a live DJ, food trucks, giveaways, membership specials, a bouncy slide, face painting, balloon twisting, a magician, and Halloween activities including a costume contest, trick or treating, a scavenger hunt, and pumpkin painting. In addition, Boho Berries will be vending on site and will offer a 10 percent discount to O2 Fitness members.
High Point’s O2 Fitness features a 33,000 square-foot fitness club with three separate studios for studio fitness, indoor cycling, and mind-body classes; 4,000 square feet of functional training turf; physiotherapy; a kids club; and personal training. In addition, O2 Fitness has luxury locker rooms with steam, sauna, showers, and lounges and an area for free weights, cardio, selectorized, plate loaded, and cable machines.
Cam Hughes serves as manager of High Point’s O2 Fitness, which is open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
“We are excited to bring O2 Fitness Club to High Point and surrounding areas. Our new High Point location features the latest workout equipment, extensive studio space for our studio fitness, indoor cycling, mind-body classes, and much more, includingtons of cardio machines, along with top-of-the-line strength training and weightlifting equipment,” Martin said. “We’re inviting the entire High Point community to check out O2 Fitness on Saturday, October 30. Bring the whole family for free fun events!”
Schedule for October 30
Fitness Classes
- Self Defense Techniques Class: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. (Main Fitness Studio)
- Pumpkin (Body) Pump: 10 a.m. (Main Fitness Studio)
- Glow Cycle Ride: 10 a.m. (Cycle Studio)
- Zombie Zumba: 1 p.m. (Main Fitness Studio)
20 Minute Sample Classes: (Main Fitness Studio)
- Intensity: 11 a.m.
- Dirty 30: 11:30 a.m.
- The Ladder: Noon
- Shred: 12:30 p.m.
Renew Physiotherapy Halloween 5k Run: 8am. Register Here.
Kids Fitness Classes (Mind & Body Studio)
- Kids Glow Yoga: 9 to 9:45 a.m. (Disco, Glow Sticks, Parents are welcome!)
- Kids Zumba Dance Party: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Personal Training (downstairs turf)
- Free Body Fat Assessment: 9 to 9:30 a.m.
- Free Halloween Partner Workout: 10 to 11 a.m. (Put on your best costume and join us for a high-intensity partner workout!)
- Max Burpees in 3 min: 11:15 a.m.
- Max Pullups without breaking (male/female winner): 11:30 a.m.
For more information about High Point’s new O2 Fitness, please visit fitnessclubs.com/locations/nc/high-point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.