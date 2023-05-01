Nussbaum Center Receives Truist Foundation Grant, Helping Small Businesses Overcome Access to Capital Barriers
Greensboro, NC – May 1, 2023 – The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) has received a $45,000 grant from Truist Foundation to support small businesses in their efforts to access early-stage grant funding and has raised $90,000 for the program to date.
NCFE’s pilot program, Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs: Removing Barriers, will provide valuable assistance to increase the success rate of small businesses applying for grants. Utilizing its executive staff, nine in-house partners and subject matter experts, NCFE will coach entrepreneurs through sample applications, provide editorial feedback and present opportunities for peer review.
Lack of capital access is often cited as one of the many barriers entrepreneurs face when trying to build a sustainable business.Most entrepreneurs are funding their businesses with personal net worth, family wealth or connections to networks. According to CNBC, only 2.6% of venture capital dollars went to African-American and Latino founders in 2020. And according to Bloomberg, only about 2% of venture capital dollars went to women founders in 2021.
Navigating the process for obtaining grants and writing applications that are clear and compelling is often a daunting stumbling block – no matter how strong the underlying business concept may be. Founders are often "too close" to the business and have trouble communicating in a clear and concise manner. This lack of clarity can cost entrepreneurs access to necessary capital to grow their business.
“We take pride in our approach to providing entrepreneurs not only space to operate their businesses, but access to a range of support services that help them grow into successful and sustainable companies,” said NCFE CEO Sam Funchess. “Our nine Entrepreneur Support Organization partners on-site assist our entrepreneurs in many ways and this grant from Truist Foundation will help them access the seed capital they need to create jobs and wealth in our community.”
“Small businesses, founded by entrepreneurs, are the backbone of our economy and can lead our community to economic growth,” said NCFE President Lisa Hazlett. “They are creating jobs and revitalizing communities. We want to thank Truist Foundation for investing in our program which supports entrepreneurs who could ultimately produce millions of dollars in economic benefits for the region.”
“Helping entrepreneurs reach their dream of owning a successful small business is at the heart of Truist’s purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities,” said Cantey Alexander, Triad Regional President for Truist. “These business owners are foundational to spurring economic growth throughout our country and helping to create a cycle of success and pride. We are proud to support this great work.”
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses employ 61.7 million Americans, totaling 46.4% of private sector employees—and account for 32.6% percent of known export value and 62.7% of net jobs created since 1995.
About the Nussbaum Center
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow.
The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.
About Truist Foundation
Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation’s grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.
