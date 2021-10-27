Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) welcomes local rock staple, The Finns, for First Friday Night Live on November 5. With roots in the colorful and ever-evolving North Carolina music scene, The Finns epitomize a fun-loving, live rock’n’roll party experience with a comforting dash of Southern charm. November’s concert is presented by Southern First Bank and will be held 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on the 500 block of S. Elm Street at Area Modern Home.
November’s concert will feature on-site libations from SouthEnd Brewing and Bull City Cider and food options from Ghassan's Food Truck. Nearby restaurants and bars include Bourbon Bowl, Lewis + Elm, Bearded Goat, Boxcar, Mellow Mushroom, and Bonchon – providing a variety of options for concert-goers of all ages. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs/blankets, as limited seating will be provided.
The 500 block of S. Elm Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Martin Luther King Jr Drive to Lewis Street beginning at 3:00 p.m. on November 5. Paid parking is available in the Lewis Street lot, and free parking is always available after 6:00 p.m. in our parking decks and on-street. Additional free parking can be accessed in the gravel lot across Gate City Boulevard.
For complete details, including food and alcohol regulations, please visit www.firstfridaygreensboro.org.
