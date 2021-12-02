NOVANT HEALTH NAMED THE OFFICIAL HEALTHCARE PROVIDER OF THE GREENSBORO SWARM
Relationship Expands On And Off The Court, Including A Frontline Workers Theme Night
December 1, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that Novant Health has become the official healthcare provider of the team, expanding the long-standing relationship between the organizations. Additionally, the partnership is inclusive of Novant Health being the official orthopedic provider of the Swarm.
“We are thankful to work with our friends at Novant Health to expand and grow our relationship, especially the inclusive partnership as our orthopedic provider,” Swarm President Steve Swetoha said. “While keeping our players safe and healthy, we will again look forward in bringing this relationship beyond the basketball court. Like us, Novant Health is very philanthropic and working with them on a number of community-driven initiatives is an important aspect of our partnership.”
Highlighting the relationship is a Frontline Workers Night, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 26, against the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets affiliate). That night will be an accumulation of a season-long initiative to recognize frontline workers at each of the Swarm’s 26 games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Over 200 Novant Health frontline workers will receive complimentary tickets to the game and be recognized during the first half.
Both Novant Health and the Swarm are aligned on showing appreciation for those who kept our communities safe during the pandemic and for all the contributions done to support core functions in our local region.
“We’re very excited to partner with the Greensboro Swarm,” said Matt Schooler, senior director of Novant Health’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute for the greater Winston-Salem market. “Just like the Hornets, the Swarm are committed to developing elite athletes the right way while also serving as an engaged and mission-driven champion for the community they serve. We are proud to support their winning culture and stand ready to keep their players and fans, safe and healthy.”
Also, the Swarm’s ‘Time Out For Fitness’ will continue to be presented by Novant Health. The health and wellness program is designed to engage and encourage people of all ages to lead healthy and active lifestyles. The unique platform was designed to focus on nutrition and exercise for elementary school aged students.
Novant Health will also be prominently featured on the Greensboro game broadcast, in-game entertainment, social media and digitally on the team’s website. A new ‘Tip of the Month’ will debut during the season as well on the social media platforms. Fans in the Fieldhouse will also see Novant Health represented with a center court logo, seatback covers, sideline banner and training room entitlements. An allocation of tickets for each game will be utilized by Novant Health as well.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will celebrate the 5th Anniversary of its inaugural 2016-17 season during the 2021-22 NBA G League campaign. The season-long commemoration is presented by Blue Ridge Companies, the official housing partner of the Swarm. The Swarm play their home games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
About Novant Health
Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,800 physicians and over 35,000 employees who provide care at nearly 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2021, Novant Health was the highest-ranking healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine ranked Novant Health first in the nation on its 2021 list of “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” In 2020, Novant Health provided more than $1.02 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.
For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
