Largest Winston-Salem Area Gift in Novant Health’s History
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AUGUST 5, 2021)—Novant Health, which traces its local roots to 1887 and has a significant clinical and workforce presence in the Piedmont Triad, has committed to a $2 million gift to Kaleideum, the largest Winston-Salem area gift in the health system’s history. The gift will be designated for the museum’s iconic rooftop experience and an exhibition uniquely designed for Kaleideum’s youngest visitors and their caregivers. The planned opening of the new Kaleideum is fall 2023.
Kaleideum representatives began discussing a possible gift from Novant Health several years ago during the early planning phase for the reimagined Kaleideum. Officials at Kaleideum and Novant Health quickly discovered that the two institutions’ values of fostering a happier, healthier communityare closely aligned.
“Novant Health’s partnership with Kaleideum is part our long-term investment in the Winston-Salem community,” said Chad Setliff, president of Novant Health’s greater Winston-Salem market. “Our goal is to build healthy communities and we recognize that physical health is just one part of what’s needed to fulfill that commitment. Children and families need safe spaces to play, learn and grow and we’re thrilled that our exhibit and partnership with Kaleideum will benefit people of all ages.”
Setliff is currently the chair-elect of Kaleideum’s board of directors.
“When we began imagining what the new downtown location for Kaleideum would look like, we knew it would take core partners to realize our vision,” said Elizabeth Dampier, Kaleideum’s Executive Director. “We began conversation with Novant Health in 2016 about how we could make an impact on this community together. Through Novant’s support of museum experiences on the rooftop playground and early learner exhibits, we are able to provide safe and inclusive spaces where physical activity, as well as intergenerational learning and connection can take place — all of which can contribute to the improvement of health outcomes in our community. We are so honored to be the recipient of this significant gift from Novant Health, which will serve our region well into the future.”
About Novant Health
Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 2,300 physicians and over 35,000 employees who provide care at nearly 800 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2021, Novant Health was the highest-ranking healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also included Novant Health on its 2020 list of “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” In 2020, Novant Health provided more than $1.02 billion in community benefit, including financial assistance and services.
For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org.
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors in 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks), also founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums merged into a single organization with a new mission — “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.”
